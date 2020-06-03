Moderate undersea quake rattles Kastellorizo

A mild earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck the sea bed off the island of Kastellorizo on Wednesday morning, according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which was recorded at 8.20 a.m., was 118 kilometres southwest of the southeastern Aegean island. Its depth was 45.2 kilometers.

Greece is one of the world’s most seismically active areas. But while earthquakes are common in Greece, fatalities and major damage are rare.

