Greek PM to visit Israel mid June

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is planning to visit Israel in mid June in what will be his first trip overseas after the coronavirus outbreak, Kathimerini understands.

The date of Mitsotakis’ visit has not been finalized yet.

The visit appears to have been agreed during the video conference between Mitsotakis and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on May 21 to mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Greece.



Talks are expected to focus on tourism – Greece is to allow incoming tourists from 29 countries, including Israel, during the final two weeks of June – as well as geopolitical developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Mitsotakis appears keen to affirm the close relationship between the two countries amid Turkey’s efforts to mend diplomatic ties with Israel.



