Panagiotopoulos: Greece’s red lines clearly marked

Greece’s red lines are clearly marked, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said Wednesday, adding that the country does not hesitate to “show its teeth” in the face of external threats.

Responding to a question in Parliament regarding Turkish provocations, Panagiotopoulos said Greece had demonstrated its determination during the “organized attempt to violate our borders in Evros.”

“This is how we will react to any other issue,” the minister said.

“We have stated in a very clear and categorical fashion what our red lines are in the event that Turkey’s aggressive behavior escalates,” he said.

