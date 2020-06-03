Dendias briefs Cyprus, Jordan counterparts on Turkish provocations

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Jordan held a video conference on Wednesday to discuss ongoing developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region and other issues.

In a statement, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he had briefed his counterparts over Turkey’s “increasingly provocative rhetoric and behavior which is destabilizing the entire region.”

Dendias outlined Turkey’s “illegal and provocative actions” on land, in the sea and in the air, as well as “efforts to usurp Greece’s sovereign rights on the basis of the invalid and illegal MoUs” it signed with Libya’s Tripoli-based government last year, the statement said.

Furthermore, Dendias gave details on the publication in the Turkish government gazette of a map outlining areas of the Greek continental shelf where Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has applied for exploration permits.

According to the statement, the ministers also discussed developments in Libya, Syria and Iraq as well as EU-Jordan relations.

The foreign ministers agreed that the next tripartite meeting will be held in Athens.

