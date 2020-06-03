Indoor restaurants, clubs, museums and gyms to open from June 6 to July 1

The seventh phase of a gradual lifting of restrictions imposed in March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus aims to allow the resumption of dozens of entertainment and leisure activities.

Deputy Minister for Development Nikos Papathansis said that the activities which will be allowed to go back into business between June 6 and July 1 account for around 89,000 jobs or 13% of employees who were placed on furlough during the lockdown.

These include indoor dining areas at restaurants, fast-food outlets and other eateries, open-air nightclubs, internet cafes and refreshment bars.

Museums, historical sites and other tourist attractions are also going to be given the green light in the coming days, as Greece continues to see the number of coronavirus infections remaining at very manageable levels.

Gyms and other sports/leisure studios will also be opening their doors, along with spas and other wellness centers.

The lifting of restrictions also applies to brothels and escort services.

Camping retreats for children will be back in business on June 29 and events like conferences, commercial expos and concerts will be allowed as of Wednesday, July 1, on the conditions that physical distancing and other health safety measures are strictly applied.