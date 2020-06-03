Shipping ministry increases capacity for ferry travel

File photo

Greece’s Shipping Ministry announced a new loosening of restrictions in ferry travel on Wednesday, citing the limited infection rates from coronavirus in Greece in combination with the consistent implementation of the health protocols in shipping.

Based on the new measures, the maximum passenger capacity allowed on ferries increases to 60 percent (from the current 50 pct) for ships that don’t have cabins and to 65 percent (from 55 pct) for those that do.

Authorities are also increasing the number of people per cabin to two, from one, but keep the limit of four people for a family or a disabled person with their companion.

Shipping Minister Yannis Plakiotakis said the protocols could be revised, if epidemiological data change.

The new relaxation of restrictions was approved by the Health Ministry, the ministry said.