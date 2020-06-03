Angelopoulos offers apology over Kapodistrias controversy

In response to the social media firestorm in May that was caused by a post by the Greece 2021 committee that presented the first head of state of independent Greece Ioannis Kapodistrias as a dictator, its president, Gianna Angelopoulos, offered an apology on Wednesday for any offense caused.



The post in question had cited an excerpt from an article by a member of the committee.



Angelopoulos said the member in question is an expert who has written extensively about Kapodistrias.



“A small excerpt was isolated from an earlier article and it was uploaded. The aim was neither to undermine nor to characterize Kapodistrias. Our role is neither to write nor to rewrite history, nor to take either side of history,” she said.



The Greece 2021 committee is organizing the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence.