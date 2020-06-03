Fatal crash on Thessaloniki-Athens highway

A driver of a tanker truck died on Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a concrete divider on the Thessaloniki-Athens highway near Pieria in northern Greece.

According to regional authorities, the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. and it was not clear under what circumstances the tanker veered off course.



The truck caught fire, but this was extinguished by firemen that arrived on the scene.



The accident also caused a temporary shutdown of the highway and traffic was diverted.