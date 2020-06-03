NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two moderate quakes in seas off Greek islands

TAGS: Earthquake

Seismologists reported two moderate quakes on Wednesday, though there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The first temblor, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck the seabed off the island of Kastellorizo at 8.20 a.m., according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

The second measured 4.3 on the Richter scale and struck the seabed some 100 kilometers south of Ierapetra, Crete, at 12.03 p.m.

