The British School at Athens presents a virtual lecture with Dr Carrie Sawtell (BSA, Macmillan-Rodewald Student), on the use of the epithet χρηστὸς / χρηστή when used in 4th century BC Attic epitaphs to denote the servile status of the deceased in the broader context of master-slave relationships. The lecture will take place on June 8 at 8 p.m. local time on Zoom. Registration is required at www.bsa.ac.uk.