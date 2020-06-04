Charity Fun Run | Online | June 15-21

Not wanting to scrap its increasingly popular early summer Fun Run, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is taking it online, inviting participants to run a 5 km route of their own choice between June 15 and 21. The cost of the participation fee/donation is 5 euros, which will be tripled by the SNFCC so that the hospital of choice receives 15 euros for each participant. For details of the rules of the Fun Run and how the charity part of the event works, visit www.snfestival.org.