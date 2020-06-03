American Documentary Showcase | Online | June 4-29

Athenian cultural venue Exile Room and the US Embassy in Athens are presenting their showcase of American films from June 4-29, an annual event organized in cooperation with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. This time, however, you can enjoy it online from the safety of your own home throughout the month of June. This year’s online version of the American Film Showcase includes a selection of four award-winning feature-length documentaries and one short, along with special video intros from the filmmakers themselves created especially for the occasion. All films are subtitled in Greek. Each film is available online for five days. For more details about the screening program and how to log in, visit www.exile.gr.