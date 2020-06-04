WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Earth: Seen from the Heart | Online | June 5

TAGS: Documentary, Environment

The Canadian Embassy in Athens celebrates World Environment Day with an online screening of the critically acclaimed 2018 documentary “La Terre vue du Coeur” (“Earth: Seen from the Heart”). In this documentary, Hubert Reeves and Frederic Lenoir present scientists, writers and artists speaking on the issue of biodiversity and the mounting threats that it faces. The film will available for a period of four hours on Friday, June 5, starting at 7.30 p.m. To register, visit the Facebook page of the Canadian Embassy.

