Kostis Velonis | Athens | June 10 - September 26

The Kalfayan Galleries celebrate their reopening with a solo show by Kostis Velonis, featuring work illustrating the different mediums the artist employs – sculpture, drawing and painting. Titled “Ghost Beggar,” the series is inspired by the theatrical figure of Pierrot and the street beggars that first appeared in Athens in 2010 posing as mimes dressed in white sheets and with their faces painted white. Opening hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki,

tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com