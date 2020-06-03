Dionisis Kavallieratos | Athens | June 5 - July 3

In “Disoriented Dance / Misled Planet,” a site-specific installation at the Herod Atticus Theater, artist Dionisis Kavallieratos pokes fun at social convention with a piece inspired by the forms, customs and symbolisms expressed in movement in ancient theater. The installation, which is part of the NEON cultural organization’s City Project 2020 and commissioned by the Athens Festival, will be on display at the Roman-era theater from June 5 to July 3. Pre-booking a spot is essential as only a small number of people are allowed to view the installation at a time due to physical distancing restrictions dictated by the coronavirus. To find out more and to book a place, visit www.neon.org.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis