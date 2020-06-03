Holy Synod defends Holy Communion, decries yoga

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece rebuffed a call issued this week by the Istanbul-based Patriarch Vartholomaios for a dialogue between Orthodox churches regarding Holy Communion in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, while also denouncing yoga, which has been recommended by various bodies and groups as a way to relieve stress during the pandemic.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist remains non-negotiable, as we have been taught by the teaching of the Orthodox Tradition and the Holy Fathers of our Holy Church,” the Holy Synod said in a statement.



Vartholomaios’ call came as health authorities have warned that the partaking in Holy Communion could lead to the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Holy Synod also denounced the practice of yoga by Christians.

“Yoga is completely incompatible with our Orthodox Christian Faith and has no place in the lives of Christians,” it declared.