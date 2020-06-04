The official data show that little if any progress has been made with regard to much-heralded efforts to reduce the numbers of migrants and refugees trapped in camps on Greek islands.

The situation actually seems to have come to a standstill right where it was even before the crisis at the Evros land border in early March.

One of the main obstacles to the creation of new camps and centers on the islands and on the mainland is the reactions of local communities that do not want such facilities in their towns and villages.

The problem is not so acute right now because inflows are almost down to zero. But no one can guarantee that Greece’s sea borders will continue to hold as well during the summer.