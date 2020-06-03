Aegean reintroducing international flights on June 15

Aegean Airlines will reintroduce international flights and services to all Greek airports as of June 15, as part of the gradual easing of measures introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

Aegean will offer 31 domestic destinations and 42 foreign destinations from Athens, and 7 from Thessaloniki International Airports. Direct flights from abroad to Iraklio, Chania (both in Crete) and Rhodes will be reintroduced in July.

The company said it expected to operate nearly 1,000 flights per week by July 15, reaching 1,600 by end August.

The company expects to operate 50 pct of the flights it operated before the Covid-19 pendemic.

The airline follows the directions of the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority on which countries to access.