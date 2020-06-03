Cautious easing of  restrictions by Nicosia

The government of Cyprus on Wednesday confirmed the further relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown but no decision has been made about bringing forward the fourth phase of the country’s gradual rollback of restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.



However, he said that the third phase will last from June 9 to 24, thereby shortening the period for the application of the measures by three weeks.



He added that this leaves open the possibility of relaxing some of the measures earlier than planned, depending on how the epidemiological situation develops.



Speaking after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which approved the easing of restrictions, Ioannou said that, on June 9, flights to and from 19 countries will resume, all hotel facilities as well as shopping malls, department stores and outdoor cinemas and theaters will reopen, and ports will allow the disembarkation of tourists from cruise ships.



Some hotels in seaside resorts have also reopened, offering discount prices to local guests for three-day holidays starting on Saturday.



Hoteliers Association official Doros Takkas said that most hotels will not reopen for customers before June 20. He said they will wait for flight bookings and reservations to build up in response to their discount offers.



[Xinhua]