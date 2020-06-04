As the government prepares for the next phase of easing the restrictions imposed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a new survey has shown that more than a third of Greeks claim not to be concerned about the risks posed by the pandemic, while two in 10 believe that the restrictions imposed by the government were too strict.

According to the survey, which was conducted by Alco on behalf of the Medical Association of Athens between May 11 and 18, 36 percent of respondents claimed not to be worried about the pandemic, with 43 percent claiming to be quite worried and 21 percent very worried. Seven in 10 said they believed the government’s measures were correct, while 22 percent found them too restrictive.

The next phase of easing restrictions, to be introduced between June 6 and July 1, will allow the opening of indoor dining areas at cafes and restaurants as well museums, gyms and spas.