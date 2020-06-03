Companies feeling the pinch, sticking to teleworking

Many enterprises face the risk of being strapped for cash by the end of the year unless they increase their revenues in the coming months or receive some form of financing, according to a survey of 100 companies in 15 sectors conducted by Endeavor Greece.



The survey also showed that teleworking, which was introduced by necessity due to the spring lockdown, is here to stay: Over 60% of enterprises surveyed said they intend to continue with or start offering the option of teleworking even after the crisis ends.



At the same time, only one in five intends to renegotiate its rent.