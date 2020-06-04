Archbishop Elpidophoros joins protest march in Brooklyn

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America joined a protest march over the killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, in the borough of Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor was a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed when the police raided her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky in March.

“I came here to Brooklyn today in order to stand in solidarity with my fellow sisters and brothers whose rights have been sorely abused. This was a peaceful protest, one without violence of any kind, and I thank all of those involved, because violence begets only more violence,” Elpidophoros said in comment on his official Twitter account.

“We must speak and speak loudly against the injustice in our country. It is our moral duty and obligation to uphold the sanctity of every human being. We have faced a pandemic of grave physical illness, but the spiritual illness in our land runs even deeper and must be healed by actions as well as words,” he added.

Elpidophoros was initiated to the march by Brooklyn Borough’s President, Eric Leroy Adams, and State Senator Andrew Gounardes.