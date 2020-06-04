Hundreds of Covid-19 tests planned for Xanthi after ‘continuing infections'

Greek health authorities will run hundreds of molecular tests on residents of the wider area of the regional unit of Xanthi, northeastern Greece, starting on Thursday, as part of a targeted plan to eliminate “continuing infections in the last few days,” General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced on Thursday.

The decision followed an unscheduled meeting between Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, Health Ministry expert Sotiris Tsiodras and the head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) Panagiotis Arkoumaneas and the mayor of the local administrative center of Miki, Ridvan Deli Huseyin.

The testing program will run until June 6 (Saturday) and will include the villages of Ehinos, Miki, Pahni, Satres, Sminthi, Kedavros, Kimmeria, selero and Evlalo, as well as the town of Xanthi.

Greece reported 19 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, of which the 12 concerned passengers from a flight from Qatar that landed in Athens’ International Airport on Monday.

EODY did not release any data on Wednesday.