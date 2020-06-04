Minister rejects reports on organized plan to move migrants in Evros

There is no organized plan by Turkey to send migrants to the border with Greece, as was the case last February, Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos told Greek broadcaster SKAI on Thursday morning.

“There is no confirmation of an organized plan,” he said, adding there is a spontaneous mobility which is not unusual and has happened in the past.

Koumoutsakos said that, in any case, border police is ready to handle any unlawful activity.

Some Greek media reported on Thursday that "thousands" had gathered newr the Evros border.