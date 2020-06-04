Man charged for pirating, reselling subscription-based TV content

A man from Crete was charged for violations of laws on copyright and the protection of subscription television services, Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested by the police's cyvercrime division on Tuesday after a companies was filed against unknown individuals who pirated and resold subscription-based televisions services.

The suspects allegedly used “sophisticated means to decode and illegally transmit subscription channels,” authorities said.

Prices for access started at 15 euros for one month and could go as high as 130 euros for one year. The money was paid through a popular online payment platform.

During the raid in the suspect’s house, officers seized a multimedia web host, modified and programmed to pirate subscribed content, a computer and two mobile phones.

The total loss in revenue for the subscription-based channels in the last six months amounts to 175,500 euros, while the tax losses for the Greek state is estimated at 59,670 euros.