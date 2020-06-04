PM appeals to EU’s von der Leyen, Michel over Turkey tensions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent letters to top EU officials protesting over Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the publication in the Turkish government’s gazette of a map outlining areas of the Greek continental shelf where Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has applied for exploration permits.

The letters were sent to the European Council President Charles Michel and the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, government spokesman Stelios pests said in a press briefing Thursday.

“It becomes quite clear that a possible escalation on the part of Turkey will not lead to Greek-Turkish crisis but to a crisis in the overall relations between the European Union and Turkey,” he said.

The map shows the 24 blocks that Ankara has demarcated from its shores to the point where its sea borders meet Libya, based on the maritime border agreement it signed with the North African country’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) last December.