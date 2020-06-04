New round of mass Covid-19 testing on islands starts June 5

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) is launching on Friday (June 5) a new round of testing on the residents of 16 small islands of the Aegean, ahead of the opening to foreign tourists in mid-June.

EODY medical staff along with volunteer doctors and nurses from nongovernmental organization Axion Hellas, will be ferried to the islands of Koufonisia, Anafi, Schinoussa, Iraklia, Donoussa, Amorgos, Kinaro, Levitha, Patmos, Agathonisi, Arkii, Lipsi, Pserimos, Tilos, Kastelorizo and Halki.

The health crews will conduct diagnostic and antibodies test for Covid-19 in vulnerable groups and other residents.

The tour will finish on June 12.

A similar drive was organized in late May between EODY and NGO Symplefsi who tested inhabitants on the islands of Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros and Sikinos.