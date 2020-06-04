Tram services in southern Athens to temporarily halt on June 6 for works

The operation of Athens’ tram between Zephyros and Mousson stations in the southern part of the city will stop for about five hours on June 6 due to works for the installation of a pedestrian bridge, it was announced Thursday.

The bridge will be installed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the junction of Poseidonos Avenue with Kalamakiou Street, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) said on Thursday.

Services in the southern section on the tram route will run from Kasomouli to Mousson and from Asklipio Doulas to Zephyros.