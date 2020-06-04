NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tram services in southern Athens to temporarily halt on June 6 for works

TAGS: Transport

The operation of Athens’ tram between Zephyros and Mousson stations in the southern part of the city will stop for about five hours on June 6 due to works for the installation of a pedestrian bridge, it was announced Thursday.

The bridge will be installed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the junction of Poseidonos Avenue with Kalamakiou Street, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) said on Thursday.

Services in the southern section on the tram route will run from Kasomouli to Mousson and from Asklipio Doulas to Zephyros. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 