Migration flows reduced by 91 pct in May, ministry says

The arrival of migrants dropped 91 pct in May compared with the same month last year, according to data released by the Migration Policy Ministry on Thursday.

On four islands (Chios, Samos, Leros, Kos) there were no arrivals last month.

In May, 6,264 first-degree asylum decisions were issued and 2,030 appeals were examined. There are still 99,936 asylum application pending, down from 105,501 in April and 126,181 in January 2020.

Regarding the transfers of asylum-seekers to the mainland, the ministry said that 13,728 were moved since the start of the year, while the number of residents in all the reception and identification centers on the islands has decreased by 16.1 pct. The total number of camp residents on the islands has fallen by 14.17 pct.

Also, 13 voluntary departures were carried out through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The EU-Turkey Statement on the readmission of migrants without a residence permit has been temporarily suspended "for reasons of public health," the ministry said.