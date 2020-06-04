Weapons, cellphones seized at Korydallos Prison

A search late on Wednesday night on a wing at the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison where financial crimes and terrorism convicts are serving time turned up several weapons, as well as cellphones and computer hard drives.



Accompanied by a prosecutor, prison guards searched several cells and confiscated five knives, another five makeshift knives, a screwdriver, six wooden bats, three cellphones and 15 chargers, 28 memory sticks, three computer hard drives and three routers.



During the search, one cellphone seized by prison guards received a text message from another convict’s phone in the same wing, leading to its confiscation too and that of a third inmate.