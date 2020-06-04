Coronavirus toll rises to 180 deaths, 2,952 infections

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases and one more fatality that brings the death toll to 180.

EODY said that the 15 new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the health crisis to 2,952, of which 652 (22.1%) are related to foreign travel and 1,702 (57.7%) have been traced back to another infected individual.

The average age of infected people is 48 years old, while the average age of fatalities is 77 years old.

Nine patients continue to be intubated in intensive care.