BFF Banking Group to open Athens branch
Online
Italy’s BFF Banking Group announced on Thursday it will open a branch in Greece in the year’s third quarter, after receiving the necessary permits from the central banks of Greece and Italy.
Italy’s BFF Banking Group announced on Thursday it will open a branch in Greece in the year’s third quarter, after receiving the necessary permits from the central banks of Greece and Italy.
The group has been supporting its clients in Greece since 2017, having acquired over 100 million euros of requirements from the Greek market.
It constitutes the sole supplier of factoring services in Greece that is specialized in the public sector.