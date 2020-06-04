BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

BFF Banking Group to open Athens branch

TAGS: Business, Banking

Italy’s BFF Banking Group announced on Thursday it will open a branch in Greece in the year’s third quarter, after receiving the necessary permits from the central banks of Greece and Italy.

The group has been supporting its clients in Greece since 2017, having acquired over 100 million euros of requirements from the Greek market.

It constitutes the sole supplier of factoring services in Greece that is specialized in the public sector.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 