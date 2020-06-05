The Greek government’s plan to gradually wean the country off gas and to bolster electric transportation will have a significant positive impact on the environment, as well as on the economy.

The initiative for instituting incentives promoting the purchase and use of electrically powered vehicles and the creation of the relevant infrastructure was an imperative part of the overall strategic plan to make the Greek economy greener and to make the country use more clean energy.

The idea of electric cars may sound a bit tired today, having been tainted by lofty proclamations in the past that never went beyond a sputtering start, but it is never too late to do the right thing for the environment and the country.