Metro services to pick up from Tuesday

Lines 2 and 3 of the Athens metro will increase the frequency of service as of Tuesday, following a rise in commuter traffic since lockdown measures started being eased last month.

Metro operator STASY said that the frequency between trains would be reduced from the current 5 minutes to 4.5 minutes during rush hour, from 7-11 a.m. and from 1.30-5.30 p.m. on Line 2 (Anthoupoli-Elliniko) and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Line 3 (Agia Marina-Doukissis Plakentias/Airport).

The changes will not affect the ISAP electric railway between Piraeus and Kifissia or the tram.