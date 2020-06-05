Fire service finds body of missing man on Mount Hymettus

Fire service rescuers on Friday confirmed that a body found near the Saketa military based on Athens’ Mount Hymettus is that of a 54-year-old man who went missing two days earlier.

The fire service had launched a search for the man after he was reported missing by his family when he failed to return from a walk on Wednesday morning.

It used drones to help locate the man’s body.

An autopsy is expected to shed light on the causes of the 54-year-old’s death.