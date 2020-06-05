NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moderate quakes reported off Kassos and in Ionian Sea

TAGS: Earthquake

A moderate undersea quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred off the southern Aegean island of Kassos in the early hours of Friday, though there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred just after midnight on Thursday, was located 31 kilometers northwest of Kassos.

Another milder quake, measuring 4 Richter, occurred just over five hours later, at 5.25 a.m., in the seabed off the Strofades islets in the Ionian Sea.

