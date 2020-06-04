Being aware of the epxedition's possible dangers they paraphrased the Greek song «Σε πότισα Ροδόσταμο» (in lyrics by Nikos Gatsos and music by Mikis Theodorakis) singing: "When you go to Annapurna, be careful not to fall in a crevasse" (crevasse is an open crack in a glacier).

The 12-member team comprised of experienced climbers from different parts of Greece. Reaching base camp at 4,200 meters meant a 10-day trek through dense vegetation. One of the things Lambris remembers most about that adventure is the leeches, which were everywhere, falling off trees down his shirt and sticking to his legs. The team also had around 100 Nepalese assistants to help them carry nearly 3 tons of gear and provisions.

The Greek mission hired a truck in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu to carry their gear and provisions to the bottom of the mountain. It was then a 10-day hike to base camp.

The higher they got, the worse the weather became. The snow slowed their progress. At some point four members of the team got trapped in the second camp. Their supplies ran out and they ate candy until they were able to return to the base camp.

Bad weather hampered the climbers’ efforts.

Despite the difficulties they didn't quit. A day before making their final push for the summit the avalanche hit them. Klimis Tsatsaragos and a German climber from another mission were buried in the snow. Tsoukias got away. Having lost his boots, he tramped around in socks collecting what gear he could find and trying to help the injured climbers. He got Dimitris Boudolas into a sleeping bag and then into a tent. He did the same with Lambris. Then a second avalanche swept Boudolas away and killed him.

A 1985 story in Kathimerini about Boudolas' death.

The only solution for the team captain was to get help. Lambris, in the meantime, waited. “As night fell, chunks of ice would come racing down the slope like another avalanche. All I could think about was surviving,” he says. His rescue took an arduous climb of almost four days down to base camp, where he was evacuated by a military helicopter.

“When I got to base camp and was put in a tent, I was able to relax and think about the events of the previous few days. That’s when I cried,” Lambris remembers. After coming back to Greece, it took six months of successive surgeries to fix his knee, but longer than that to stop hearing the roar of the avalanche in his ears. “It made me jump,” he says.