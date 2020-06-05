ATHEX: Bourse ends week with 4.7% advance

The rally of bank stocks at Athinon Avenue on Friday added to the week’s gains for the benchmark of the market, while mid-caps had a day of moderate gains given that foreign investors appear to be largely ignoring them.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 683.46 points, adding 2.04% to Thursday’s 669.79 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 4.73%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.52% to 1,651.89 points, but the mid-cap index grew only 1.25%.

The banks index jumped 8.07%, with Eurobank jumping 9.74%, Alpha growing 8.94%, National grabbing 6.73% and Piraeus improving 4.97%.

The opening of tourism from most countries as of July gave Aegean Air a 4.40% boost.

In total 72 stocks reported gains, 42 endured losses and 11 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 89.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €85.1 million.

The Greek bourse will reopen on Tuesday, as it will remain closed on Monday due to the Holy Spirit public holiday.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to close at 48.03 points.