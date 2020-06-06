The Finance Ministry is considering a measure allowing taxpayers who suffered losses as a result of the coronavirus lockdown and had their tax obligations suspended to pay their taxes this fall in 12 installments, with little or no interest.



One of the plans being discussed also provides for breaking down the income tax payment from three to eight monthly tranches, a measure that should not affect the execution of the 2020 budget, but also the expansion of the payment tranches toward this year’s Single Property Tax (ENFIA) from five to six monthly installments, stretching up until the end of February 2021.