Further relaxation for dining out

TAGS: Coronavirus

Starting Saturday, bars, cafes and restaurants in Greece can use their indoor spaces for customers.

There are limitations, however, on the number of customers they can take: one customer per 2.2 square meters (23.7 sq. ft.) of usable space is allowed, and, as before, no more than six customers per table. Also, customers may not stand by the bar and, if a buffet is served, serving must be done by restaurant personnel and customers must not enter into contact with the food on display.

Restaurants in hotels also open Saturday and foods and drinks can be provided in open-air events.

On beaches, shops can sell food and drinks, including alcoholic ones, and play music, but authorities recommend against the gathering of crowds around these spots.

