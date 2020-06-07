Preparations to open Thessaloniki airport

Nikos Hardalias, the Deputy Minister in charge of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, has travelled to Thessaloniki to oversee prepearations for the reopening of the city's Makedonia Airport.

Over the next 48 hours, Hardalias will meet with managers from Fraport, the airport's operator, as well as top officers from the Fire Service, Police and Armed Forces, on the coordination of all necessary measure that will help the airport operaste. Great emphasis is given in providing tests for COVID-19 for passengers, with specific protocols depending on their country of origins and its alleged safety, as estimated by the EU's aviation safety agency.