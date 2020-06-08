Turkey: Greece getting "bad advice" on international law

The Turkish Embassy has successively posted three tweets aiming at those who "give bad advice" to Greece.

It is not enough - and sometimes misleading - to refer to generalities in international law, especially if one embarks upon professing on matters involving others. — Turkish Emb. Athens (@TC_Atina) June 8, 2020

but also the direction that international jurisprudence has taken, in the light of the current legal architecture. As they say, there is nothing more hateful than bad advice... — Turkish Emb. Athens (@TC_Atina) June 8, 2020

Apparently, these tweets are aimed at recent criticism of Turkey by US officials, including Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt in an interview with "Kathimerini," last Friday's statement by the State Department, as well as statements made by United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon in a recent online discussion.