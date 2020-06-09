Erdogan accuses Greece of interfering

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Athens of interfering in his country’s domestic affairs, warning that “if Greece does not know its place, Turkey knows how to answer.”

The Turkish president was referring to reactions from Athens over a reported plan by Erdogan’s AKP party to explore the possibility of converting the Haghia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage site from a museum into a mosque.

“Greece is not the one administrating this land, so it should avoid making such remarks,” Erdogan said in comments to Turkish broadcaster TRT on Monday night.

In the same interview, Erdogan claimed to have reached “agreements” with US President Donald Trump during an earlier telephone conversation.