Tom Hanks likeness to be unveiled at Kavala wax museum

A wax museum in the northern Greek city of Kavala plans to celebrate its reopening after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions next week with the unveiling of an effigy of Hollywood star and honorary Greek Tom Hanks.

The wax statue of Hanks, who is married to Greek-American actress and producer Rita Wilson and was made an honorary Greek citizen at the start of the year, will be the 31st exhibit to be unveiled at the Thodoris Kokkinidis Wax Museum in Kipia, Kavala.

“Being in lockdown at home seemed to have a creative effect on me, since I spent this time designing a wax effigy of the philhellene and award-winning Hollywood actor,” Kokkinidis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

Kokkinidis said that he chose to depict Hanks in a “mature phase” of his life rather than as the young comedian who won over Greeks audiences in the late 1980s and 1990s, because it “better encapsulates the personality of a great artist who has given so much to world cinema.”