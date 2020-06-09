Athens city center closed as teachers protest education bill

Greek teachers took to the streets on Tuesday to protest an education reform bill that is being debated in Parliament, causing traffic jams on key thoroughfares in downtown Athens.

The midday march is being organized by three unions representing school teachers, who are demanding that the proposed legislation is withdrawn on the grounds that it is “anti-education.”

The unions say that the bill seeks to merge classes, thereby increasing the number of pupils per class and reducing the number of teachers. They also take exception with a law allowing cameras to broadcast classes online – which is designed to help schools continue to operate in the event of another coronavirus lockdown – saying that the measure is a violation of pupils’ and teachers’ privacy.

Many schools were closed on Tuesday in reaction to the draft bill, which is expected to be voted into law on Wednesday, when new protest rallies are being planned.