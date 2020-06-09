Restrictions on tourism from Italy to be gradually lifted

Greece will begin to lift restrictions on the arrival of travelers from Italy, the foreign ministers of the two countries confirmed at a joint press conference on Tuesday.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that restrictions on tourism from Italy would start being lifted on Monday and that the easing would be a gradual process lasting through the end of June unless a fresh clampdown is warranted by a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

He also expressed optimist that “our Italian friends will spend their holidays in our country again this year.”

Italy’s Luigi Di Maio thanked Dendias for assurances that travelers from Italy would not be subjected to “any form of exclusion or compulsory quarantine.”

The two foreign ministers also signed a maritime borders agreement delineating and exclusive economic zone between Greece and Italy.