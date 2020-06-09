Police zero in on suspect of vitriol attack

Authorities believe they have identified the main suspect in the vitriol attack last month on a 34-year-old woman in Kallithea, southern Athens, police sources said Tuesday.

The breakthrough came after officers examined footage from security cameras in the area and phone records from calls made by a number of suspects.

At the same time, the 34-year-old victim, who is being treated at Thriasio Hospital with severe burns, has not recognized her attacker in any of the photos presented by the police.

She has told police during the investigation that the attacker was a woman dressed in black.