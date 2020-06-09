At least four carriages discovered in ex-royal estate

At least four carriages were discovered by Culture Ministry conservators working at the former royal estate of Tatoi in northern Athens, according to the Friends of Tatoi Society, a citizens’ group that supports the salvation of the estate.

One of the carriages is the closed one used during the wedding of Queen Sophia of Spain and King Juan Carlos in Athens in 1962.

“Until now, no one was sure of their whereabouts or condition,” the group said in a press release, adding that it has received information that the carriages are in condition.

This development will ensure the creation of a Museum of Royal Carriages and Cars in Tatoi to exhibit the finds, the group says, adding that the first restoration efforts are expected to start soon.

The carriage was bought by King George I around 1871, while it originally belonged to Prince Henri, Count of Chambord.

The carriage was modified by painting the coats of arms of the Greek dynasty over the French ones.

Some 50,000 objects and heirlooms from the estate were documented and stored between 2004 and 2012 and are waiting to be tended to.