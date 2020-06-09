Car chase after Thessaloniki mugging

Three foreign nationals, aged 23, 28 and 21, were arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece after a car chase, police said on Tuesday.



The three were charged with mugging a man in the city center, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest.



According to reports, the suspects used their vehicle to block a car driven by a 24-year-old man on Monday afternoon and assaulted him with a sharp object before snatching his gold necklace.



They were located shortly after by police but refused to comply when instructed to pull over, and a chase ensued.



Before they were immobilized on the old Thessaloniki-Kilkis national highway, the suspects rammed a police car twice.