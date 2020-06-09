NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Car chase after Thessaloniki mugging

TAGS: Crime, Thessaloniki

Three foreign nationals, aged 23, 28 and 21, were arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece after a car chase, police said on Tuesday.

The three were charged with mugging a man in the city center, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest.

According to reports, the suspects used their vehicle to block a car driven by a 24-year-old man on Monday afternoon and assaulted him with a sharp object before snatching his gold necklace.

They were located shortly after by police but refused to comply when instructed to pull over, and a chase ensued.

Before they were immobilized on the old Thessaloniki-Kilkis national highway, the suspects rammed a police car twice.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 