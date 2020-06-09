Korydallos shakedown finds weapons, phones

In the second sweep at the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison in as many weeks, guards seized a large number of makeshift weapons early on Tuesday.



Accompanied by a prosecutor, prison guards searched 15 cells and confiscated eight makeshift knives, three screwdrivers, 16 wooden bats, 16 cellphones and 21 chargers as well as several memory sticks, hard drives and three routers.



Last week’s search on a different wing of the prison where financial crimes and terrorism convicts are serving time also turned up several weapons, as well as cellphones and hard drives.